Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 18 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

It will be a crucial game for Royal Challengers Bangalore to keep their hopes of making into the IPL playoffs alive. A defeat could turn out to be enough to rule them out of the race of IPL 2023 playoffs. On the other hand, SRH will try to end their season on a high note.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said at the toss, "We are gonna have a bowl. The last two nights we have had some dew. Good surface but touch on the slower side. Same team as the last game. Hasaranga has a niggle. Bracewell strengthens our batting. We have to start afresh. The game of cricket has a funny way of biting you. You have to have the humility of looking at a fresh game."

SRH skipper Aiden Markram said at the toss, "We would have looked to bat. Not too disappointed. A couple of changes. Brook comes in. Tyagi comes in as well. Umran is an x-factor player. A lot of pride to play for. We haven't lived up to the ability. We should try to showcase that on the world stage in the last two games."

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy. (ANI)

