Dubai, Oct 7 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings here on Thursday.

Chennai Super Kings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad c Shahrukh Khan b Arshdeep Singh 12

Faf du Plessis c Rahul b Mohammed Shami 76

Moeen Ali c Rahul b Arshdeep Singh 0

Robin Uthappa c Harpreet Brar b Jordan 2

Ambati Rayudu c Arshdeep Singh b Jordan

4

MS Dhoni b Ravi Bishnoi 12

Ravindra Jadeja not out

15

Dwayne Bravo not out 4

Extras: (B-1, W-8)

9

Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 134

Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-29, 3-32, 4-42, 5-61, 6-128

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-22-1, Harpreet Brar 4-0-22-0, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-35-2, Chris Jordan 3-0-20-2, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-25

-1, Moises Henriques 1-0-9-0. MORE

