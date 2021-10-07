Lionel Messi is already in Argentina for the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. Lionel Messi had shared pictures of the same on social media. Argentine will play their first match against Paraguay and the good news is that Messi is fully fit to feature in the starting XI of the game. As one may recall, Messi was down with a calf injury last month and also had missed out on a couple of games for PSG. However, Lionel Scaloni, the manager of Argentina. said that Messi is fit to feature in the playing XI and could also start the game. Lionel Messi Lands in Argentina for CONMEBOL 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, Signs Autographs for Fans Waiting for Football Star (Watch Video).

Scaloni further revealed that Messi had no issues while training. "He (Messi) has come with a desire to be with the team and he wants to give his all, just like everybody in the group. In regards to the injury, he's played two games since then and everything is fine," he said. Argentina will lock horns with Paraguay in Asuncion on Thursday before home clashes against Uruguay and Peru on October 10 and 14, respectively.

Lionel Messi was recently in the news for scoring the first goal for PSG. He scored his first goal for the French club during the Champions League 2021-22 match against Manchester City.

