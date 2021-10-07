Mumbai Indians would have one last gasp at entering the IPL 2021 playoffs when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, October 8. The match would be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. For Mumbai, a lot would depend on the result of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. Mumbai Indians need to eke out another win if they aim to stay alive in contention for the playoffs and it would not be easy against a side like Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 2016 champions are placed right at the bottom of the table but they have put together some inspiring performances in their last two games. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated

Rohit Sharma's side would be very happy with Ishan Kishan's return to form and would want him to be at his devastating best once again. Hyderabad would hope that their batsmen draw inspiration from their bowling attack after managed to defend 141 runs against an in-form side like Royal Challengers Bangalore. The captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team would fetch double the points while the vice-captain multiples x1.5 times. SRH vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 55

SRH vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction Captain Pick: Kane Williamson

The Kiwi captain was at his best while making accurate field placements and bowling changes against Royal Challengers Bangalore and no wonder why he was picked the Man of the Match. He was spot on with his tactics and has looked decent with the bat as well. He would however eye a good score with the willow and once again hope to make correct decisions on the field, once again.

SRH vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction Vice-Captain Pick: Jasprit Bumrah

Despite Mumbai's struggles in the UAE this season, Jasprit Bumrah has been one of their standout performers. The ace bowler has delivered for his side with 13 wickets in six matches, even when they have struggled in all other departments and is expected to perform once again is expected to hit the mark with his deadly yorkers.

SRH vs MI Likely Playing XIs:

SRH Likely Playing XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Siddarth Kaul

MI Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

