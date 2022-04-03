Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday.
Punjab Kings:
Mayank Agarwal
c Uthappa b Mukesh Choudhary
4
Shikhar Dhawan
c Ravindra Jadeja b DJ Bravo
33
Bhanuka Rajapaksa run out (Chris Jordan/Dhoni)
9
Liam Livingstone c Rayudu b Ravindra Jadeja
60
Jitesh Sharma
c Uthappa b Pretorius
26
Shahrukh Khan
c Pretorius b Chris Jordan
6
Odean Smith
c DJ Bravo b Chris Jordan
3
Kagiso Rabada
not out
12
Rahul Chahar
c DJ Bravo b Pretorius
12
Vaibhav Arora
not out
1
Extras: (LB-1, W-13)
14
Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs)
180
Fall of Wickets: 4-1, 14-2, 109-3, 115-4, 146-5, 151-6, 161-7, 176-8.
Bowler: Mukesh Choudhary 4-0-52-1, Chris Jordan 4-0-23-2, Dwayne Bravo 3-0-32-1, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-34-1, Dwaine Pretorius 4-0-30-2, Mooen Ali 1-0-8-0. (MORE) PTI
