Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday.

Punjab Kings:

Mayank Agarwal

c Uthappa b Mukesh Choudhary

4

Shikhar Dhawan

c Ravindra Jadeja b DJ Bravo

33

Bhanuka Rajapaksa run out (Chris Jordan/Dhoni)

9

Liam Livingstone c Rayudu b Ravindra Jadeja

60

Jitesh Sharma

c Uthappa b Pretorius

26

Shahrukh Khan

c Pretorius b Chris Jordan

6

Odean Smith

c DJ Bravo b Chris Jordan

3

Kagiso Rabada

not out

12

Rahul Chahar

c DJ Bravo b Pretorius

12

Vaibhav Arora

not out

1

Extras: (LB-1, W-13)

14

Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs)

180

Fall of Wickets: 4-1, 14-2, 109-3, 115-4, 146-5, 151-6, 161-7, 176-8.

Bowler: Mukesh Choudhary 4-0-52-1, Chris Jordan 4-0-23-2, Dwayne Bravo 3-0-32-1, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-34-1, Dwaine Pretorius 4-0-30-2, Mooen Ali 1-0-8-0. (MORE) PTI

