After a blockbuster opening night, Wrestlemania 38 heads into its second night with some pretty exciting matches on the card. The first night saw Cody Rhodes make his WWE return after six years and destroy Seth Rollins' Wrestlemania moment. Bianca Belair won the WWE Raw Women's Championship from Becky Lynch in a hard-fought encounter. Charlotte Flair retained her Smackdown Women's title with a controversial victory over Rhoda Rousey but the biggest match of the night was when Stone Cold Steve Austin made his return. The WWE legend came out to a huge pop in front of his hometown audience and he competed against Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred contest, winning the bout to close out the night. WWE WrestleMania 38 Preview: Match Card, Live Streaming Details and Other Things To Know About the PPV

The Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar match would undoubtedly be the biggest one to watch out for on the second night. Apart from this, Bobbly Lashley will go up against Omos in a clash of two heavyweight superstars. There's a fatal four-way match for the WWE Tag Team Championship with Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler. Matt Riddle and Randy Orton will defend their Raw Tag Team Championship against the Street Profits and Alpha Academy. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of this event below.

WWE Wrestlemania 2022 Main Card, Day 2

Sunday

WWE Champion vs. Universal Champion Winner Take All-Championship Unification Match: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Bobby Lashley vs Omos

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of WWE Wrestlemania 38 On TV?

Sony Sports network are the official broadcasters of WWE in India and will telecast the WWE Wrestlemania 38 PPV on TV. Viewers can tune into Sony Ten 1, 3 and 4 Channels to catch the event live on their TV sets. Day 2 of Wrestlemania 38 will begin on April 4, 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of WWE Wrestlemania 38?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports will be providing the live online streaming of WWE Wrestlemania 38. Fans in India can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to catch the event live on online platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2022 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).