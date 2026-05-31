Sports News | Iran Ambassador Mohammad Fathali Meets Country's Women Volleyball Team After 2026 CAVA C'ship Win

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 31 (ANI): The Ambassador of Iran to India, Mohammad Fathali, met with the country's women volleyball team and congratulated them for clinching the 2026 Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Championship in Kathmandu. Notably, the win marked Iran women team's second consecutive title victory.

In an X post on Sunday, the Embassy of Iran in India said that Ambassador Mohammad Fathali met Iran's women's volleyball team in Kathmandu, Nepal, and extended his best wishes for their success.

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"Dr. Mohammad Fathali, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of IRAN to INDIA & Accredited to NEPAl, met with members of Iran's national women's volleyball team in Kathmandu- Nepal, and wished them success," the post read.

The Embassy of Iran in India celebrated Iran's women's volleyball team for making history by winning a second consecutive Central Asian championship, praising their determination, passion, and title-winning performance.

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"Pride, zeal and another golden cup: Iran's history-making women's volleyball double championship at the 2026 Central Asian Games," it said.

Iran completed an unbeaten run to win the 2026 CAVA Women's Volleyball Championship, defeating Kazakhstan 3-1 (25-18, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21) in the gold medal match held in Kathmandu, according to Iranian semi-official news agency Tasnim.

After Kazakhstan levelled the match by winning the second set, Iran bounced back strongly, dominating the third and fourth sets to clinch the title and finish the tournament with a flawless 6-0 record. The team had already remained unbeaten in the group stage and maintained their momentum through the knockout rounds to secure the regional championship.

Fatemeh Khalili Chermahini top-scored for Iran in the final with 15 points, followed by Elaheh Poorsaleh Shahdehsari with 14 points and Reyhane Karimi with 11 points. (ANI)

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