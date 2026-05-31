Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Final

The tactical deployment of the Impact Player rule is set to play a crucial role in deciding the outcome of the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With RCB winning the toss and electing to bowl first, coaches and captains will immediately look to utilise their substitutes to maximize matchups. The regulation allows teams to name five substitutes alongside their starting line-up at the toss, with one permitted to be integrated fully into the match. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

Defending champions RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, have built their season around a flexible batting order and a potent bowling unit. Because they are bowling first, expect them to utilise a frontline bowling option initially and swap out a specialist bowler for an extra batsman like Romario Shepherd or Jordon Cox when it is time to chase.

RCB XI: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs

Venkatesh Iyer

Suyash Sharma

Kanishk Chouhan

Abhinandan Singh

Jordan Cox

What Happens if RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final is Washed Out in Ahmedabad?.

Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans have adopted a top-heavy approach this season, relying heavily on their explosive top order. Since they have been put in to bat first, they will construct a high total before substituting an extra batsman for a specialist bowling option, mainly Prasidh Krishna.

GT XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs

Prasidh Krishna

Glenn Phillips

Anuj Rawat

Kumar Kushagra

Sai Kishore

The head-to-head record between RCB vs GT is exceptionally close, with RCB holding a narrow psychological edge going into the IPL 2026 final. The two teams have already locked horns three times this season, with RCB leading the 2026 chapter 2–1. Interestingly, both teams have won an IPL trophy at this ground historically, GT in 2022 and RCB in 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).