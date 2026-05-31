FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Check Match Dates, Stadiums & Team Details

The countdown to the biggest sporting event in history has entered its final weeks as the schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2026 stands completely finalized. Jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, the 23rd edition of the tournament will run from 11 June to 19 July 2026. Featuring an expanded format of 48 teams competing across 16 host cities, the tournament will comprise a total of 104 matches, returning the event to its traditional Northern Hemisphere summer window. FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's A Look At Groups Ahead 23rd Edition of Football WC.

Tournament Framework and Group Stage

The tournament marks a significant departure from previous iterations, expanding from 32 to 48 nations. The competing countries have been divided into 12 groups of four teams each (Groups A through L).

The group stage will feature 72 matches contested over a 17-day period from 11 June to 27 June. The top two teams from each group, alongside the eight best third-placed finishers, will advance to a newly introduced Round of 32 knockout phase, scheduled to begin on 28 June.

Key Dates and Opening Fixtures

The tournament officially kicks off on Thursday, 11 June 2026, at the historic Estadio Azteca (Mexico City Stadium), where co-hosts Mexico will face South Africa in the opening Group A clash. On the same evening, South Korea will play the Czech Republic at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara.

Co-hosts Canada will initiate their campaign on Friday, 12 June against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Toronto Stadium (BMO Field), while the United States will debut on the same night against Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium). The knockout rounds will progress through July, culminating in the third-place play-off in Miami on 18 July. FIFA World Cup 2026: List of Teams Qualified for the 23rd Edition of Football WC.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Fact

Attribute Details Host Nations Canada, Mexico, United States Tournament Dates 11 June – 19 July 2026 (39 Days) Total Teams / Matches 48 Teams / 104 Matches Opening Match Mexico vs South Africa (11 June 2026, Estadio Azteca) Group Stage Window 11 June – 27 June 2026 Knockout Stage Window 28 June – 15 July 2026 Final Match 19 July 2026 (MetLife Stadium, New Jersey)

Iconic Venues and the Grand Finale

A total of 16 world-class venues will stage matches throughout the tournament, split across eleven stadiums in the US, three in Mexico, and two in Canada. Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) will host the highest number of matches, including a semi-final fixture on 14 July, while Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the second semi-final on 15 July.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will take place on Sunday, 19 July 2026, at the MetLife Stadium (New York New Jersey Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The 82,500-capacity venue will crown the new world champions, bringing a definitive close to the historic 39-day tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).