Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 27 (ANI): The 2024-2025 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) has been another challenging one for East Bengal FC. With high expectations and a strengthened squad, the club aimed to turn things around after falling short in previous campaigns.

The management showed intent from the start, successfully retaining key players and securing top performers, including the Golden Boot winner and the highest assist provider from last season, raising hopes of a resurgence, according to ISL website.

The additions of Jeakson Singh and David Lalhlansanga provided further reinforcement, while the late arrival of Anwar Singh added defensive stability as the team looked to push forward.

The early struggles in the ACL Two Preliminary Stage and the Durand Cup were an early indicator of what was to come. Surprisingly, despite a strong squad, the Red and Gold Brigade started their ISL campaign with six consecutive defeats. This poor run resulted in the club parting ways with Super Cup-winning coach Carles Cuadrat in an attempt to turn things around.

In mid-October, East Bengal FC found some rhythm in the AFC Challenge League, securing a spot in the knockouts and gaining much-needed confidence. They carried this momentum into the league, showing flashes of promise and ending the year on a positive note.

However, injuries to key players derailed their progress at a crucial stage. January, packed with high-stakes fixtures, proved to be a turning point, with the Kolkata side managing just four points from a possible 15. A heavy home defeat to Chennaiyin FC, earlier in February, further compounded their struggles. A late surge, including three consecutive wins, briefly reignited their playoff hopes, but a home draw against Bengaluru FC ultimately ended their aspirations.

They have played 24 games, won eight and lost twelve in the ISL.

There were, however, a few bright spots during the season. At home, East Bengal FC performed relatively better, securing five wins and collecting 17 points. While this placed them in the mid-table for home performances, it offered a small consolation in an otherwise turbulent campaign.

The performances of youngsters like David Lalhlansanga and PV Vishnu provided rare glimpses of promise, offering hope for the future. As the season nears its end, the focus now shifts to the Super Cup in April, where East Bengal will not only look to defend their title but also salvage something from an otherwise difficult year.

Disciplinary struggles emerged as a major setback for East Bengal FC, impacting their campaign significantly. They amassed 59 yellow cards--the second-most in the league--and 10 red cards, setting an unwanted ISL record for most red cards in a single season. From the opening match against Bengaluru FC to their AFC Challenge League quarter-final exit, untimely dismissals repeatedly hampered their performances. These setbacks prevented the team from building momentum, making discipline a critical area for improvement moving forward, alongside chance creation.

Despite boasting promising talent, East Bengal FC struggled to generate scoring opportunities, creating only 211 chances--the third-lowest in the league. This has been a persistent issue, as they have finished among the bottom three teams in chance creation in all five of their ISL seasons. Strengthening this aspect will be key to improving their attacking output.

The 23-year-old forward has been a standout performer for East Bengal FC in the 2024-25 ISL season. Despite limited minutes, he has made a significant impact, scoring four goals in just 568 minutes, making him the club's top scorer.

His performances have been even more impressive considering this is his first season with East Bengal FC following a move from Mohammedan SC, where he impressed in the I-League. Beyond his goal-scoring ability, Lalhlansanga has showcased his versatility, maintaining an 81% passing accuracy and creating four key chances, underlining his contribution to the team's attacking play.

With his sharp finishing and all-around playmaking ability, he has proven to be a valuable asset and a bright prospect for the club's future.

East Bengal FC must address their recurring issues to build a stronger, more competitive side next season. With a squad rich in talent, the focus should be on better tactical organization, defensive solidity, and a more dynamic attacking approach to maximize their potential.

A crucial decision awaits regarding Oscar Bruzon's future, and making the right call--along with retaining key players based on performance rather than sentiment--will be vital. Injuries have severely impacted the team at critical stages in the last two seasons, exposing their lack of depth. Strengthening the squad with quality backups will be essential to avoid similar setbacks.

The upcoming season presents a challenge, but with the right strategy and reinforcements, East Bengal FC can aim for a resurgence and a return to contention. (ANI)

