Barcelona Fememi will play Wolfsburg Women in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final tie, with them firmly in the driver’s seat. The Catalonians are 4-1 up from the first leg, and it will take a miraculous downfall for them to get knocked out from this point. The club has dominated European football for the last few campaigns, and they are certainly the team to beat here. Wolfsburg did manage to put in some fight in the second half of their home tie, but they lack the quality needed to stop their fierce opponent. Barcelona versus Wolfsburg will start at 11:15 PM IST. UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024–25: Manchester City Ends Chelsea’s Season-Long Unbeaten Run With Win; Defending Champions Barcelona Beat Wolfsburg.

Ona Batlle and Kika Nazareth miss out for Barcelona due to injuries. Pajor is set to lead the attacking line with Paralluelo for company in the final third. Maria Leon and Irene Paredes will lead the backline for the home team. Cata Coll is all set to start in goal and brings a calming influence on the backline.

Merle Frohms, Camilla Kuver, and Luca Papp miss out for Wolfsburg due to injuries. Kathrin Hendrich has been missing in action lately and is unlikely to be included in the matchday squad. Alexandra Popp, Vivien Endemann, and Lineth Beerensteyn will be part of the front three for the Germans. Lena Lattwein will make the side tick with his passing game in midfield.

When is Barcelona vs Wolfsburg UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 Quarter-Final Second Leg Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Barcelona vs Wolfsburg UEFA Women's Champions League second-leg quarterfinal will be played at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Thursday, March 27. The high-voltage clash between two giant clubs will begin at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Real Madrid 0-5 Barcelona, Copa de la Reina 2024-25: Ewa Pajor Scores Hattrick, Salma Paralluelo Bags Brace as Barca Dominates Women’s El Clasico (Watch Goals Highlights).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Wolfsburg, UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 Quarter-Final Second Leg Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast for the Barcelona vs Wolfsburg UEFA Women's Champions League 2025 first-leg quarterfinal, as there is no official broadcaster for the high-voltage match in India. For live streaming options of Barcelona vs Wolfsburg, look below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Wolfsburg, UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 Quarter-Final Second Leg Football Match?

Matches in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League will be live streaming on the DAZN and its YouTube channel worldwide, except for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) as well as in China and its territories. So the Barcelona vs Wolfsburg high-voltage second-leg quarterfinal match will be live stream on the DAZN app and its YouTube channel. Expect Barcelona to secure a routine home win here and progress to the next round.

