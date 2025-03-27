Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: In a match between franchises from the south and north, Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on March 27. The SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). You can check the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 scorecard here. SRH are coming off a dominating win in their tournament opener against Rajasthan Royals, while LSG heads into the contest with a narrow one-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals in their first match of the season. SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 7.

SRH batters led the charge in their tournament opener, with the likes of Ishan Kishan, Travis Head, and Abhishek Sharma taking the franchise to the second-highest total in IPL history. Kishan ended up slamming his maiden IPL ton, downing every RR bowler in the process. Captain Pat Cummins and other bowlers will need to step up, having nearly allowed RR to chase down 286.

SRH vs LSG Live Scorecard

On the other hand, LSG will once again depend on their batters to do all the heavy lifting in the match, given their lack of pace bowlers. Almost all of LSG's Indian pace bowling unit is struggling with niggles. Rishabh Pant will also be under pressure to justify his price tag and lead from the front as a captain and a batter. IPL 2025: SRH vs LSG Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

Pat Cummins (c), Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Abhinav Manohar, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Atharva Taide, Brydon Carse, Simarjeet Singh, Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Eshan Malinga.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad

Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Himmat Singh, M Siddharth, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni.