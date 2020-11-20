Panaji (Goa) [India], November 20 (ANI): Midfielder Hugo Boumous reckons that coach Sergio Lobera, whom he followed from FC Goa to Mumbai City FC, gives a lot of confidence for players to express themselves on the field.

Mumbai City FC will lock horns with Northeast United FC in their opening game on November 21 and midfielder Boumous says his first target is to help his team shine in the showpiece event.

"We have built a strong relationship from our time together but what makes the difference is that he gives me a lot of freedom to express my game in my position," Goal.com quoted Boumous as saying.

"The fact that he gives me a lot of confidence which allows me to express myself on the pitch in the best possible manner. This is the best for me and also the team, because my first target is to help my team shine," he added.

Both Boumous and coach Lobera were earlier a part of FC Goa before joining Mumbai City FC and the midfielder has admitted that playing against the former side in the tournament will be an emotional affair.

"It's a special game because I spent the last three seasons there. We won trophies and it was nice. Of course, it will be a bit emotional but not that much," Boumous, who had 11 goals and 10 assists last season, said.

"It will be nice to play against a few former teammates but most of the players and the coach (Juan Ferrando, at FC Goa) have also changed. So it will just be another game to win and we have to be very focused on that," he added.

Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan will face Kerala Blasters FC to kickstart the seventh season of Indian Super League (ISL) later on Friday at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim in Goa. (ANI)

