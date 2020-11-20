Former Indian batsman and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif batted for Ravichandran Ashwin’s inclusion in the Indian T20I team while highlighting his ‘big scalps’ in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Playing for Delhi Capitals, the veteran off-spinner picked 13 wickets in 15 games at an impressive economy rate of 7.66. Although his stats might not look jaw-dropping at first, Kaif highlighted the list of prominent batsmen falling prey to Ashwin this season. The 33-year-old bowler dismissed the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle and David Warner – playing a crucial role in guiding DC to the finals. Owing to the fact, Kaif urged selectors to analyse Ashwin’s performance and pick him in the T20I team. Ravi Ashwin Prepares KL Rahul for 'Bouncer Barrage in Australia' Using Tennis Racquet.

“Virat, Rohit, Pollard, Gayle, Warner, QDK, Karun, Buttler, Smith, Paddikal, Pooran. Read and re-read @ashwinravi99’s list of big scalps from IPL 13, mostly in power plays. Feel Ash can still be a valuable asset for India in T20Is,” Kaif tweeted on Wednesday.

Veteran Indian off-spinner hasn’t played ODI or T20I cricket since 2017. Although he continued to impress in IPL seasons, the emergence of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav has kept him away from India’s white-ball team. Notably, the DC bowler was not considered in India’s T20I squad for Australia even after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy sustained an injury. Rohit Sharma Added to India’s Test Squad Against Australia, Virat Kohli Granted Paternity Leave.

Instead of announcing a like-to-like replacement, the selectors went for Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan. Well, it indeed suggests that the off-spinner isn’t even in the contention to play white-ball cricket in India. However, impressive performances in domestic white-ball games can earn him selectors’ attention with the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 to take place in spin-friendly tracks of India.

As of now, Ashwin is gearing up for the four-match Test series against Australia, starting from December 17. He – alongside other Indian cricketers – is currently serving 14-day quarantine in Sydney. However, Cricket Australia (CA) has made arrangements for Indian players to practice in isolation.

