Bambolim, Jan 16 (PTI) Bolstered by the arrival of Daniel Chima Chukwu in their already lethal attacking arsenal, Jamshedpur FC will look to move to the top of the table when they take on Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League here on Monday.

Jamshedpur, placed second in the league table with 19 points in their kitty from 11 games, added striker Chima to their ranks on Saturday.

The Men of Steel are one point adrift of league leaders Kerala and with the southern club's match against Mumbai City on Sunday being postponed, Jamshedpur have the chance to become the leaders.

Jamshedpur had to dig deep to get past SC East Bengal in their last game, Ishan Pandita once again coming off the bench to score the winner. But Owen Coyle won't be too worried as his men have looked like a well-oiled machine and Greg Stewart has been magical.

"It will take more of the same, the hard work and the performances on the field. We have to continue to replicate those standards. If we do that we can show and we have shown that we can stand toe-to-toe with anyone," Coyle said.

Jamshedpur have also scored 11 goals via set pieces, the joint highest in the league along with Bengaluru FC (11).

Hyderabad, meanwhile, have had their set-piece woes, leaking seven of their 11 goals from dead ball situations.

For Hyderabad, coach Manolo Marquez would be hoping his team can get back to winning ways after enduring a winless spell of three games. Hyderabad missed talisman Bartholomew Ogbeche in the last outing due to suspension and with Javier Siverio also scoring goals, it will be a good headache for Marquez ahead of Monday.

