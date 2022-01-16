West Indies and Ireland meet in the third and final One-Day International (ODI). The three-match series is currently levelled at one all and both the sides will now be looking to clinch the series. Meanwhile, if you are looking for West Indies vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2022 live streaming online and live TV telecast then you can scroll down for all the related information. West Indies vs Ireland 2022 ODI Matches Rescheduled, T20I Cancelled After 5 Test Positive for COVID-19.

West Indies won the series opener by 24 runs. The second ODI was then postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak. After it was eventually played, the rain played spoilsport and Ireland's chase was reduced to 36 overs. The visitors then won by five wickets (DLS method).

When Is West Indies vs Ireland, 3rd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The 3rd ODI between West Indies and Ireland will be played at the Sabina Park Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica on January 16, 2022 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled start time of 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch West Indies vs Ireland, 3rd ODI 2022 Live Telecast on TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of Ireland tour of West Indies in India hence fans will not be able to watch the West Indies vs Ireland, 3rd ODI 2022 live telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of West Indies vs Ireland, 3rd ODI 2022?

FanCode has the broadcasting rights for the Ireland tour of West Indies in India and will be streaming the game live on its platforms. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website and will need to pay a nominal fee to watch live streaming of West Indies vs Ireland, 3rd ODI 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2022 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).