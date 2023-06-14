Margao, Jun 14 (PTI) India winger Udanta Singh has inked a multi-year deal with Indian Super League side FC Goa, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

A proven performer in the ISL, Udanta's arrival further bolsters the Gaurs, who had recently clinched a loan deal with fellow Indian national team star Rowllin Borges ahead of the 2023-24 season.

"I'm extremely excited and honoured to become a part of FC Goa. I have always admired the way Goa plays. It always took that bit extra to get over the line whenever we were playing Goa," Udanta said in a statement issued by the club.

"There has been some mutual interest between us for over a year now to work together, and I am very happy that the deal has finally gone through. I believe I have a lot to give, and my dreams are to win many more trophies. I hope that starts here."

Speaking on the signing, Ravi Puskur, FC Goa's Director of Football said, "Udanta is a player we have admired for a while now. His direct running with the ball, ability to go past players and his blistering pace are all attributes that we lacked in his position last year.

"His arrival at the club signals an opportunity for us to address that weakness and more importantly gives us a player with a winning pedigree and serious experience in the league. I'm confident that together, we can revive each other's fortunes."

A graduate of the prestigious Tata Football Academy, Udanta spent his entire career till date with Bengaluru FC (BFC), initially in the I-League before the club moved to ISL in 2017-18.

He has made over 200 appearances for the Blues, across national leagues like the I-League and ISL, the Durand Cup, the Super Cup and the Federation Cup, winning each of these competitions once.

The 27-year-old has also made 26 appearances in the AFC Cup.

With 22 goals and 22 assists to his name at BFC, the winger is widely recognised as one of their best players of all time.

On the international scene, Udanta made his national debut in 2016, and has been a vital part of the national team ever since, earning 36 caps till date.

A member of the team for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, the winger has played vital roles in the side's winning campaigns in the 2018 Intercontinental Cup and 2021 SAFF Championship.

