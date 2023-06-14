Manchester City became the second English club to win the treble when they beat Inter Milan 1-0 in a crunch final. Pep Guardiola, in a way, completed the project he was roped in for by claiming the top European prize. The team has been dominating the domestic competitions for a decade now, but it was the Champions League that was deserting them. Despite having the best players in every position and their rich owners spending billions on the club infrastructure and recruitment, it took them a lot of time to win it all, which shows how competitive football is in Europe. Manchester City Celebrate Winning Treble of Major Trophies With Open-Top Bus Parade in Rain (See Pics and Videos).

Winning the treble is special in many ways for Manchester City, considering they have taken the bragging rights off city rivals Manchester United which became the first English team to do it back in 1999. Not only in England but the historic treble has also been achieved in other top leagues as well.

Teams to Have Won Treble in Football

Team Year Celtic 1966-67 Ajax 1971-72 PSV Eindhoven 1987-88 Manchester United 1998-99 Inter Milan 2009-10 Bayern Munich 2012-13, 2019-20 Barcelona 2008-09, 2014-15 Manchester City 2022-23

Clubs to Have Won The Treble

Celtic became the first team to do the treble in 1967.

They were followed by Dutch sides Ajax in 1972 and PSV Eindhoven in 1988.

After a few years, it was the special bunch of youth players at Manchester United managed by the legendry Alex Ferguson winning the iconic Bayern Munich game in 1999 to become part of the folklore. The likes of David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Garry Neville and Paul Scholes turned into legends overnight.

Jose Mourinho is the only manager to win the treble in Italy, which he managed with Inter Milan in 2009.

Pep Guardiola’s first treble came at Barcelona, where he managed a special group of players, Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta. Barcelona achieved the treble once again in 2015 courtesy of the brilliance of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

In recent times, Bayern Munich have done the treble in 2020 while also managing it in 2013. The German giants often assemble a bunch of technical giants and dominate sides with ease.

Winning the treble takes a special group of players and is often managed by the best tactical genius of the game who is at the peak of his powers and this Manchester City side fits the bill perfectly.

