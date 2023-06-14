A total of ten teams will contest in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier, which will be held in Zimbabwe from June 18 to July 9. Out of the ten, two teams will advance and play the tournament proper- ICC ODI World Cup 2023- to be held in India in October-November this year. Apart from hosts Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Ireland are the Test-playing nations taking part in the CWC 2023 Qualifier. The ten teams have been divided into two groups of five teams each. ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Schedule Revealed: Ten Teams to Battle it Out In Zimbabwe for Two Spots From June 18.

Group A comprises Nepal, Netherlands, West Indies, USA and home side Zimbabwe. On the other hand, Group B features Sri Lanka, Ireland, Oman, United Arab Emirates and Scotland. After the Group Stage, the top three teams from each pool or group will head to the Super Six round. Interestingly, in the Super Six round, a team will play three matches against teams from another group and will carry forward the two results against teams from the Group Stage. Subsequently, the top teams after the Super Six round will not only advance to the final but will qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023. West Indies Announce Squad For ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers; Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie Included.

How To Watch the live telecast of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in India?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of ICC tournaments in India and thus will provide live telecast of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD to catch the live action on their TV sets. Only select Group Stage matches of the CWC 2023 Qualifier will be telecast live.

How To Watch the live streaming of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Online?

With Star Sports network having the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of the ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the tournament on its website and app. Users will have to pay a subscription fee to access live content.

