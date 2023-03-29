Larnaca [Cyprus], March 28 (ANI): Indian Skeet shooters bowed out at the qualification stage of both the women's and men's individual competition at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun Larnaca, Cyprus.

Raiza Dhillon was the best Indian finisher overall, shooting a score of 114 for a 16th-place finish in the women's skeet. London Olympics bronze medallist and six-time European champion Danka Bartekova of Slovakia won gold in the event.

Also Read | Argentina vs Curacao, International Friendly 2023 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast of ARG vs CUR on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Among the other Indian women in the fray, Parinaz Dhaliwal shot 108 for a 33rd-place finish while Areeba Khan was further back at 40th with a score of 105.

In the men's skeet, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa shot 116 to finish 33rd while Abhay Singh Sekhon was 74th with a tally of 108 hits. Man Singh shot 105 for an 86th-place finish.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer News: All MLS Clubs to Fund Argentina Superstar’s Transfer to USA, Says Report.

Four of them, the pair of Raiza and Man and Areeba and Angad, come back on Wednesday for the mixed team skeet competition. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)