Lionel Messi is currently not enjoying the best of relationships with his club Paris Saint Germain. There has been rumours around him leaving PSG in the upcoming summer transfer window. PSG have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions league Round of 16 in consecutive seasons and Lionel Messi has failed to find the right atmosphere around him in the Paris based club with focus centered more around French superstar Kylian Mbappe. As sources suggest, several parties are interested to have Messi in their team including his former club Barcelona and some Major League Soccer clubs from United States of America. Lionel Messi Feels Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 Win Is Yet to Sink In, Says 'Not Really Aware of What We Have Achieved'.

A recent report has revealed that MLS teams could work together to fund a whooping deal that would see Messi earn over $1 million a week. As the Argentina superstar's presence will give football in USA a huge boost, with commercial and TV revenue taken into account, it is suggested that all teams could contribute to his wages and he would be free to choose whether he turns out in Miami, New York, Los Angeles or Atlanta.

Previously, Inter Miami co-owned by David Beckham openly expressed their interest to bring Lionel Messi to USA. Their coach Phil Neville said in an interview, “I’m not going to deny there isn’t truth in the speculation that we’re interested in Lionel Messi. We want to bring the best players in the world to this football club. Messi and Busquets are the two that stand out more in recent years. They're great players who would still be a massive benefit to this organisation. For MLS, it would be a game-changer.” Lionel Messi Honoured With Statue Celebrating His FIFA World Cup 2022 Win at CONMEBOL Museum.

Alongside Barcelona and MLS clubs, there is interest from middle-east clubs as well for Lionel Messi. It will be interesting to see if the World Cup Golden Boot winner will finally agree to leave Europe or not.

