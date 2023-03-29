World champions Argentina will take on Curacao in an international friendly, looking to continue their winning run in football. The Lionel Messi led side is in the league of its own at the moment and very few teams come close to the level they are playing. They brushed aside Panama with ease in what was their first game since lifting the World Cup in Qatar. The reception the team got back in the home soil was a spectacle and it is evident the glory days have returned to the football crazy nation. Curacao come into the contest on the back of a 0-2 loss suffered at the hands of Canada and they will tested even further against the Numero Uno team. Argentina versus Curacao starts at 5:00 AM IST. Lionel Messi Feels Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 Win Is Yet to Sink In, Says 'Not Really Aware of What We Have Achieved'.

Lionel Messi will be looking for his 100th international goal against Curacao and he is likely to start here. Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez are also pushing for a start in attack and Lionel Scaloni has plenty of in form players to select his starting eleven from. Lisandro Martinez could be given some game time in defence with the Manchester United player in fine form. Leandro Paredes will shield the backline and also create some opening in attack.

Rangelo Janga and Juninho Bacuna form the two-man forward line for Curacao and the duo can test the Argentina backline with their pace and trickery. Leandro Bacuna is the playmaker for the team and he will slot in as an advanced midfielder. Onus on keeping the Argentine attackers quiet will fall on Cuco Martina and he needs to have a good game here.

When is Argentina vs Curacao, International Friendly Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details

Argentina vs Curacao will take place on March 29, 2023 (Wednesday), with the football match kick-off time being 05:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be held at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero, Argentina.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Argentina vs Curacao, International Friendly Football Match?

There are no official broadcasters for Argentina vs Curacao international friendly in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch the ARG vs CUR live telecast on their TV sets. Lionel Messi Orders 35 Gold iPhones for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Winning Argentina Squad and Staff.

How to Get Argentina vs Curacao, International Friendly Football Match, Free Live Streaming Online?

Argentina vs Curacao friendly game will not be live-streamed on online platforms for fans in India as there are no official broadcasters. Fans can keep up to date with the scores on the social media platforms of both teams. Expect Argentina to score a few goals in this match and win with ease. All eyes will be on Lionel Messi to get to his milestone goal scoring tally.

