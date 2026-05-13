Sports News | ISSO Signs MoU with DP World PGTI to Promote Golf in International Schools

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The International School Sports Organisation (ISSO) signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI), the governing body for men's professional golf in India, in New Delhi to promote and develop golf within India's international school ecosystem.

The partnership aims to introduce structured golf pathways for students through awareness programs, grassroots participation, talent identification and exposure to professional golfing standards, according to a press release.

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As part of the collaboration, DP World PGTI will support ISSO schools with technical expertise, certified coaches, professional golfers, workshops on golf fundamentals and etiquette, and structured junior golf development initiatives.

Speaking on the partnership, Aakanksha Thapak, Director of the International School Sports Organisation (ISSO), said, "At ISSO, we are committed to creating meaningful sporting ecosystems for students across international schools in India. Golf is a sport that teaches discipline, patience, integrity and focus, which are values that go far beyond the course. Through this partnership with DP World PGTI, we aim to make Golf more accessible to young students and provide them with structured opportunities to learn, compete and grow."

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Echoing the sentiment, Gaurav Dixit, Co-Director of the International School Sports Organisation (ISSO), said, "At ISSO, we are constantly looking to introduce students to sports that help shape character and broaden opportunities beyond traditional pathways. Partnering with PGTI allows us to bring Golf closer to young athletes in a structured and engaging manner. Our aim is to provide our students with quality exposure and opportunities from an early stage."

Founded with the vision of creating structured and globally aligned sporting opportunities for students, ISSO, recognised by the International School Sport Federation (ISF) and affiliated with the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), continues to strengthen its vision of creating globally aligned sporting pathways for student-athletes across international curriculum schools.

Amandeep Johl, CEO, DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI), said, "We are delighted to partner with ISSO in strengthening the grassroots golf ecosystem in India. Introducing the sport at the school level is essential for long-term growth and talent development. Through this collaboration, we hope to inspire more young students to take up golf and benefit from the immense opportunities the sport offers."

The MoU reflects a shared commitment by ISSO and DP World PGTI to build long-term sporting culture, encourage wider participation in golf, and provide meaningful development opportunities for young athletes across the country. (ANI)

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