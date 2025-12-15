Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 15 (ANI): Jaipur Polo capped off another stellar outing this season by lifting The Gwalior Cup, registering a composed 6.5-3 victory over Mayfair Polo in the final. The win marks Jaipur's sixth tournament triumph of the ongoing polo season, underlining the team's consistency and dominance across competitions.

Jaipur Polo set the tone early, making full use of their handicap advantage and sharp attacking intent to close the opening chukker at 2.5-0, as per a release from Jaipur Polo Team.

Lance Watson led the charge with incisive runs and confident finishes, while Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur dictated play from the midfield to keep Mayfair Polo on the back foot.

The second chukker saw Mayfair Polo attempt a comeback, with Siddhant Sharma opening their account. However, Jaipur's defence held firm, and disciplined possession ensured the scoreline remained in Jaipur's favour at 2.5-1 by the halfway mark.

Jaipur strengthened their grip on the match in the third chukker, extending their lead to 4.5-1. Watson continued his fine scoring form, supported by a crucial contribution from Dino Dhankar, as Jaipur controlled the pace and limited Mayfair Polo's attacking opportunities.

The final chukker followed a similar pattern, with Jaipur managing the game smartly and adding to their tally to finish at 6.5-3.

Despite Sharma's valiant effort for Mayfair Polo, Jaipur's structured play and composure in the closing stages ensured a comfortable victory and another trophy added to their impressive season haul.

With this result, Jaipur Polo continues its remarkable run, reinforcing its position as one of the standout teams of the season. (ANI)

