Yashasvi Jaiswal set the tone for the innings with his fifty. (Photo- BCCI Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 26 (ANI): Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and fine finishing by Rinku Singh helped India reach a total of 235/4 against Australia in the second T20I at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Australia needs to score 236 to level the five-match series.

Put to bat first, India was off to a fine start. After playing cautiously in the first two overs, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad hit Glenn Maxwell for three fours in the third over, which gave away 15 runs.

In the next over, Jaiswal smashed Sean Abbott's pace for 4,4,4,6,6. He brought up India's fifty in just 3.5 overs.

Jaiswal attacked Nathan Ellis next, smashing him for a hat-trick of fours in sixth over. He brought up his fifty in 24 balls, with nine fours and two sixes.

But before India could end the powerplay, Jaiswal was dismissed for 53 off 25 balls after he was caught by Adam Zampa at slip. India was 77/1 in 5.5 overs.

Ishan Kishan was next up on the crease.

India reached the 100-run mark in 9.5 overs. In 10 overs, India was 101/1, with Kishan (10*) and Gaikwad (29*) unbeaten.

The duo brought up their fifty-run partnership in 44 balls.

The 14th over bowled by Maxwell was another highlight as he gave away 23 runs, including two sixes and a four.

The next over by Tanveer Sangha was also massive as it gave away 17 runs, including two sixes by Ishan, who reached his back-to-back fifty in 29 balls, with three fours and four sixes.

India was 164/1 in 15 overs, with Gaikwad (47*) and Kishan (52*) unbeaten.

The 87-run stand between the duo ended as Ishan was caught by Ellis on a delivery by Marcos Stoinis for 52. India was 164/2 in 15.2 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav was next up and the skipper started off with a six on his first ball.

Ruturaj reached his third T20I fifty in 39 balls, with three fours and a six.

Surya mistimed a shot and was caught by Stoinis at deep point for 19 off 10 balls. India was 189/3 in 17.4 overs.

Three fours and two sixes were smashed by finisher Rinku Singh in Abbott's over. 25 runs were given. India was 215/3 in 19 overs, with Rinku (25*) and Gaikwad (52*) unbeaten.

Ellis got Gaikwad for 58 off 43 balls, with three fours and two sixes. India was 221/4 after Tim David took the catch at long-on.

India finished their innings at 235/4, with Rinku (31*) and Tilak (7*) unbeaten.

Ellis was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, taking three wickets. Stoinis got one wicket. (ANI)

