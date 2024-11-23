Perth, Nov 23 (PTI) Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul batted confidently as India made a strong start to the second innings reaching 84 without loss at tea on day two of the opening Test here on Saturday.

After dismissing Australia for 104 in 51.2 overs in the morning session to take a 46-run first-innings lead, the visitors put themselves in a strong position by swelling their lead to 130 runs.

Also Read | Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of MBSG vs JFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

Jaiswal, out for duck in the first innings, struck 42 off 88 balls, while Rahul made 34 off 70 deliveries to frustrate the Australian quicks with their unbeaten stand.

Earlier, pacer Jasprit Bumrah completed his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests as Australia were bundled out soon after reaching the century mark at lunch.

Also Read | I-League 2024-25: Fired Up Gokulam Kerala Clinch Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Sreenidi Deccan.

For India, Bumrah (5/30) was the pick of the bowlers while Mohammed Siraj (2/20) and debutant Harshit Rana (3/48) also chipped in.

It was a abject surrender from Australia, who could add just 37 runs to their overnight score of 67 for 7, thanks chiefly to tail-ender Mitchell Starc (26), who emerged the highest scorer for his side

Brief Scores:

India: 150 & 84 for no loss in 26 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 42, KL Rahul 34) vs Australia: 104 all out in 51.2 overs (Alex Carey 21, Mitchell Starc 26; Jasprit Bumrah 5/30, Harshit Rana 3/48, Mohammed Siraj 2/20).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)