Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah completed 500 international wickets, becoming the eighth bowler and overall eighth pacer to do so for Team India.

Bumrah reached this milestone during his side's T20 World Cup semifinal against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. It was a slower ball which deceived England skipper Harry Brook into committing to his shot earlier than he should have and Axar took a fine catch at covers to give Bumrah his 500th international wicket.

Also Read | India Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026 Final; Jacob Bethell's 105 Goes In Vain As England Suffer Narrow Loss in Semi-Final.

Bumrah ended the spell with a wicket and 33 runs in his four overs. In seven matches so far in the tournament, he has taken 10 wickets, with best figures of 3/15 against South Africa. With 36 wickets each, he and Arshdeep Singh are India's top wicket-takers in T20WC history.

Spinner Anil Kumble is India's top wicket-taker with 953 wickets in 401 matches at an average of 30.06, with 39 four-fers, 37 five-fors and eight ten-fers to his name, with best figures of 10/74.

Also Read | Salman Mirza Reacts After Reports Claim Pakistan Cricketer Molested Female Housekeeping Staff in Sri Lanka During T20 World Cup 2026, Says ‘PCB Has Already Denied This Fake News…’.

The leading pacer for India is legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev, who is fourth in the list with 687 scalps in 356 matches at an average of 28.83, with 20 four-fers, 24 five-fors and two ten-fers, with best figures of 9/83.

Put to bat first, a fiery knock from Sanju Samson (89* in 42 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and cameos from Shivam Dube (43 in 25 balls, with a four and four sixes), Ishan Kishan (39 in 18 balls, with four boundaries), Hardik Pandya (27 in 12 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (21 in seven balls, with three sixes) took India to 253/7 in 20 overs. Despite having England down at 95/4, India could not dominate them as Jacob Bethell (105 in 48 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and Will Jacks (35 in 20 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) put a counter-attacking 77-run stand for the fifth wicket. Bethell continued to march on even after Jacks' dismissal and a fiery four-ball cameo of 19 from Jofra Archer took England really close, but not to the finishing line, ending at 246/7. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)