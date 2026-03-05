Pakistan fast bowler Salman Mirza has strongly denied allegations of misconduct involving a female housekeeping staff member during the T20 World Cup 2026 in Sri Lanka. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially dismissed the claims, labelling them as baseless and fake news designed to tarnish the player's reputation. Pakistan Cricket Team Player Fined Following Female Hotel Staff Harassment Allegation During ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Sri Lanka: Reports

Salman Mirza's Insta Story

Salman Mirza insta story (Photo Insta@salmanmirza760)

Addressing the reports via social media, Mirza condemned the "malicious" campaign against him. He stated that the PCB had already investigated and cleared the air, confirming that no such incident occurred at the team’s hotel in Kandy. "A absurd News is circulating on media and I strongly condemn this sort of Cheap Journalism. Any Media House can't air any unverified news #PakistanCricketBoard has already denied this Baseless & Fake News and i'm going to take Legal Action against #ShahidHashmi (Journalist) who works for ARY NEWS this sort of Flithy reporting must be banned and #GovernmentofPakistan must take action against such people! @govtofpakistan @arynewstv @therealpcb", Mirza said on social media.

The PCB has taken serious notice of the 'misleading journalism' and is reportedly exploring legal action against the media outlets responsible for airing the unverified tickers. The board reiterated its commitment to protecting its players from false accusations.

