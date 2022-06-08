New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Wednesday extended good wishes to Mithali Raj, Test and ODI captain of the Indian women's national cricket team, after she announced her retirement from all formats of international cricket.

Mithali is retiring after being the leading run-scorer in the world in women's ODIs. She represented India in 232 matches, scoring 7,805 runs at an average of 50.68. In Tests, Mithali has smashed 699 runs in 12 matches with a brilliant average of 43.68. She also has 2,364 runs in 89 T20Is.

"A wonderful career comes to an end! Thank you @M_Raj03 for your immense contribution to Indian cricket. Your leadership on the field has brought much glory to the National women's team. Congratulations for an illustrious innings on the field and best wishes for your next innings!" Jay Shah said in a tweet.

BCCI on its official Twitter handle said Mithali has left a rich legacy.

"Your contribution to Indian Cricket has been phenomenal. Congratulations @M_Raj03 on an amazing career. You leave behind a rich legacy. We wish you all the very best for your second innings," BCCI said.

Mithali, who made her debut in 2002, is regarded as the greatest Indian women's batter. She captained the side to two 50-over World Cups.

"One of the cricket's legends calls time on an illustrious international career," tweeted the official Twitter handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

At 16, Raj scored an unbeaten 114 on her ODI debut and soon established herself as a vital clog in India's batting order. In October 2019, Raj, at 36, became the first woman to complete two decades in ODI cricket.

Mithali Raj is currently in the seventh position in the latest ICC Women's ODI batting rankings which were released on Tuesday. (ANI)

