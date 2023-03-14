Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): The Delhi Capitals continued their terrific form at the Women's Premier League 2023 as they registered a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Shikha Pandey picked up figures of 3/23 to help the Capitals restrict RCB to 150/4 before the Delhi franchise pulled off a thrilling chase in 19.4 overs.

Also Read | GG-W 48/5 in 9.1 Overs (Target 163) | MI-W vs GG-W Live Score Updates of WPL 2023: Amelia Kerr Sends Back Ashleigh Gardner, Gujarat Giants in Deep Trouble.

"I knew that RCB would come hard at us and I wanted to embrace the occasion. I was proud of the catch I took to dismiss Heather Knight," Pandey said about her performance in the official press release by Delhi Capitals.

"At the halfway mark, I was very confident that we would win with two overs to spare. It got really tense towards the end as RCB bowled really well. There were a few nerves in the dressing room but we also had faith in our batters," the all-rounder further added.

Also Read | Singapore Smash 2023: Indian Challenge Ends With Manika Batra's Loss in Both Women's and Mixed Doubles.

The Delhi Capitals were in a spot of bother when they lost their fourth wicket for 109 runs in the 15th over, but Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen strung a fantastic partnership of 45 runs to take their team home.

Speaking about the unbeaten partnership, Pandey said, "This match was a good learning curve for us. The team needs to know that it has the capability to win close games. Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp have nerves of steel. They stayed calm and took us over the line."

The Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai in their next match on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)