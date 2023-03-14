On a high after winning four games in a row and remaining undefeated so far, Mumbai Indians now lock horns against Gujarat Giants, a side against whom it all began for them. Harmanpreet Kaur was the star of the night with a blazing 65 off 30 balls in the WPL 2023 opener as she led her Mumbai Indians side to a dominant 143-run win over Gujarat Giants. As if that heavy defeat wasn't enough, Gujarat Giants also lost skipper Beth Mooney to injury that night, after which the Australian opener was ruled out of the tournament. Gujarat Giants, in comparison to Mumbai Indians, have had just one win in four matches and are fourth on the table. Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of MI-W vs GG-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Match 12 on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.

Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have found a way to win all their matches and start this contest as favourites. Delhi Capitals handed Gujarat Giants a defeat in their last match and they will hope to bounce back and register their second win of the tournament. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians’ aim will be to keep up that winning momentum and take her side to the playoffs with a victory in this match.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Pooja Vastrakar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon

Gujarat Giants Squad: Sneh Rana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Sophia Dunkley, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Annabel Sutherland