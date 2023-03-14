OUT! Yastika Bhatia is run out! Another big wicket for Gujarat Giants and the in-form batter has to depart. The left-hander wanted a quick single but Harmanpreet Kaur refused it. And she did not make it back to the crease. Yastika Bhatia run out (S Meghana/Sushma Verma) 44(37)
OUT! Kim Garth has broken this dangerous partnership between Nat Sciver-Brunt and Yastika Bhatia with a pin-point yorker! The England all-rounder, who was looking good for her 36, tried to play the paddle shot, but the ball hit her leg in front of the wicket. A big wicket in the context of this game! Can Gujarat Giants make a comeback? Stay tuned to find out! Nat Sciver-Brunt lbw b Kim Garth 36(31)
A good powerplay here from Mumbai Indians, scoring 40 runs with the loss of Hayley Matthews. Ashleigh Gardner gave Gujarat Giants a great start with a wicket in the first over but she and Nat Sciver-Brunt have had a partnership, hitting some good shots on both sides of the wicket.
OUT! What a start this is for Gujarat Giants! Ashleigh Gardner has dismissed the dangerous Hayley Matthews, who has been in good form in the competition. Matthews tried to loft one on the on-side and Sophia Dunkley takes a good catch to hand Mumbai an early setback! Hayley Matthews c Sophia Dunkley b Ashleigh Gardner 0(3)
Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Sneh Rana(c), Mansi Joshi
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana has won the toss and her side will bowl first in this contest against high-flying Mumbai Indians. For Gujarat, Sophia Dunkley comes into the squad in place of Laura Wolvaardt. Mumbai Indians on the other hand, are unchanged.
On a high after winning four games in a row and remaining undefeated so far, Mumbai Indians now lock horns against Gujarat Giants, a side against whom it all began for them. Harmanpreet Kaur was the star of the night with a blazing 65 off 30 balls in the WPL 2023 opener as she led her Mumbai Indians side to a dominant 143-run win over Gujarat Giants. As if that heavy defeat wasn't enough, Gujarat Giants also lost skipper Beth Mooney to injury that night, after which the Australian opener was ruled out of the tournament. Gujarat Giants, in comparison to Mumbai Indians, have had just one win in four matches and are fourth on the table. Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of MI-W vs GG-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Match 12 on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.
Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have found a way to win all their matches and start this contest as favourites. Delhi Capitals handed Gujarat Giants a defeat in their last match and they will hope to bounce back and register their second win of the tournament. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians’ aim will be to keep up that winning momentum and take her side to the playoffs with a victory in this match.
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Pooja Vastrakar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon
Gujarat Giants Squad: Sneh Rana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Sophia Dunkley, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Annabel Sutherland