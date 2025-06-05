London, Jun 5 (PTI) England's national selector Luke Wright on Thursday said star pacer Jofra Archer could return for the team's second Test against India next month, four years after his last appearance in the traditional format.

The second Test of the five-match series is scheduled to be held from July 2-6 at Edgbaston.

Archer, 30, has not played first-class cricket since 2021 due to a series of injuries, and was not considered for selection for the first Test at Headingley as he works his way back from a broken thumb suffered at the recently-concluded Indian Premier League.

"Joff's trucking on really well, actually. The plans for him, he's playing a few second-team games," Wright said.

"The plan is for him to play a few second team games, loading up in the second team for Sussex. And then the idea for him is to play for Sussex against Durham during the first Test.

"So, he'll play for Sussex if all things go well, and then if all things go well fingers crossed he should be available for the second Test," Wright, a former teammate of Archer at Sussex, added.

"Like anything with all these bowlers, he's got to keep ticking things off everyday with no setbacks but if all goes well and he gets through that Durham game then he's available potentially for selection for that second Test."

The thumb injury also saw him miss England's ODI series against the West Indies between May 29 and June 3.

India will play the first Test at Headingley (from June 20), the second at Edgbaston (from July 2), the third at Lord's (from July 10), the fourth at Old Trafford (from July 23), and the final at The Oval (from July 31).

England's fast-bowling department looks thin on firepower and experience in the absence of Archer and speed merchant Mark Wood.

Wood has been missing cricketing action due to a knee injury he suffered in March, which had ruled him out for four months.

However, according to Wright, Wood could be in contention for the latter half of the India series.

"I think Woody's now started bowling just lightly, to be honest. He's just off a few paces, but that's been a great sign," Wright said.

"So, he's on the road to recovery. I think he's more long-term, if we can get him back, he might have an option for the fourth or fifth Test. But again, each day it's ticking off each box and making sure he's okay," said the former England batter.

