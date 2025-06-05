MPL 2025 Points Table: Eagle Nashik Titans have commenced the MPL 2025 journey with a victory as they secured a comfortable victory over defending champion Ratnagiri Jets and moved to the top of the MPL 2025 points table. Six teams are playing each other in the double round robin format. Teams such as Eagle Nashik Titans, Raigad Royals, Kolhapur Tuskers, Puneri Bappa, Satara Warriors, and Ratnagiri Jets are playing in this tournament. Only Eagle Nashik Titans and Ratnagiri Jets have commenced their journey in the MPL 2025. Meanwhile, fans can get the updated MPL 2025 points table with net run rate here. Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Full Schedule: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of MPL 2025 Cricket League.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has finally come to an end and now it is time to state leagues to commence. In the last three years, most states in India have started a franchise T20 league of their own to channelise and groom new talents, making way for them in the state team and also giving them a platform so that they can make it to the IPL and then the India team. Amid this, the Maharashtra Premier League has also returned which will see its sixth season. The Maharashtra Premier League is all set to kick off on Wednesday, June 4. The 2025 edition of the domestic T20 tournament will consist of 34 matches, all of which will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. On Which TV Channel MPL T20 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Maharashtra Premier League Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Position Teams Played Wins Losses No Result NRR Points 1 Eagle Nashik Titans 1 1 0 0.936 2 2 Raigad Royals 3 Satara Warriors 4 4S Puneri Bappa 5 PBG Kolhapur Tuskers 6 Ratnagiri Jets 1 0 1 -0.936 0

The Maharashtra-based T20 event has got underway on June 4 and will run until June 22. The playoffs are slated to take place on June 20 and 21. On double-header days, the afternoon game will begin at 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). and the evening fixture will start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). There will also be some morning matches, scheduled at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

