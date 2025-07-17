New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) India's Arjun Kadhe and Vijay Sundar Prashanth knocked out second seeds Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner in straight sets to advance to the semifinals of the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Switzerland.

The unseeded Indians shocked the higher-ranked Germans 6-3 7-6(5) in the quarterfinals of the Euro 596,035 clay court tournament.

Also Read | World Championship of Legends 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About WCL Season 2.

Kadhe has one ATP title under his belt, winning the Almaty ATP 250 event last year with compatriot Rithvik Bollipalli.

The Indian pair got an early break to go up 3-1 but dropped serve to let go of the advantage. However, they put the Germans under the pump one more time to take a 5-3 lead and earn an opportunity to nose ahead in the quarterfinal contest.

Also Read | Thisara Perera and Shakib Al Hasan Join Super 60 Legends USA 2025.

Kadhe came out to serve for the opening set and did the job after losing two points.

Both pairs played solid service games in the second set. There was no break of serve and the set was stretched to a tie-breaker.

The Indians trailed 0-3 after Kadhe lost both points on his serve but they roared back to make it even-steven as Schnaitter also lost consecutive points on his serve.

Kadhe and Prashanth quickly closed the match after Wallner lost a point on his serve at 5-4.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)