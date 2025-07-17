Mumbai, July 17: Super 60 Legends USA has recently added Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera and Bangladesh’s powerful allrounder Shakib Al Hasan to the inaugural edition of the tournament, set to take place over 12 days from August 5 to August 16. The most well-known figure to come out of Bangladesh and international cricket Shakib’s participation for the Detroit Falcons will boost an essential part of Super 60 Legends USA international lineup marking franchise’s assured progress and stronger bowling backup. Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa To Feature in Super60 USA Legends Tournament 2025.

Talking about participation in the upcoming Super 60 Legends USA , Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan adds, “Playing in a unique setting especially such as in the United States of America definitely encourages you to embrace formats like the 60-ball game. Even though I’ve played a lot of T10 cricket this seems like a great opportunity to take part in the sport in a competitive setting.

"This is a format where elite players want to come and compete and push themselves all of which sharpens your overall game. I am happy that through my participation I am able to add and contribute towards the vision of the tournament and that of Detroit Falcons squad.”

Beginning his career as a bowler and opener for the Under 19 national team, Parera always accepted and participated in newer challenges of the T10 format, including playing competitive cricket in his home nation. Martin Guptill, Wayne Parnell, Varun Aaron Among Big Picks in Super60 USA Tournament Draft.

Talking about participation in newer corners of the world especially in a tournament like Super 60 Legends USA, Perera shared, “For me, it’s exciting to play in a tournament like Super 60 Legends USA because it brings together top players in a country where cricket is growing rapidly. It’s unique to play in the United States because the goal is to inspire new fans and demonstrate the excitement of this 60-ball format. Players perform at their best under the fast-paced high-pressure environment and I’m excited to be a part of it."

With Super 60 Legends USA, fans can look forward to action-packed matches with big hitting fast runs and exciting finishes in the fast-paced exciting 60 ball cricket format. The tournament intends to broaden crickets appeal to younger markets and demographics including the growing interest in the United States as a game-changer for a new generation of fans.

