Sports News | Karim Benzema Powers Real Madrid to 3-0 Win Against Valencia

Madrid [Spain], June 19 (ANI): Real Madrid's Karim Benzema powered his club to a massive 3-0 win over Valencia in the ongoing La Liga here.

The game kicked off at a frenetic pace and both teams quickly enjoyed fine chances. However, the deadlock was broken in the second half when Benzema netted a stunning goal in the 61st minute.

Marco Asensio then scored in the 74th minute which doubled Real Madrid's lead over Valencia. As the match was reaching closer to its conclusion, Benzema struck again, bringing the scoreline to 3-0.

In the 89th minute, Valencia was reduced to ten men when Lee Kang-in was sent off. Struggling Valencia failed to open their account as Real Madrid successfully managed to keep a clean sheet.

This was Real Madrid's second successive victory after La Liga resumed following a long break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Real Madrid now has 62 points on La Liga table, just two points behind the top-placed club, Barcelona while Valencia holds the eighth spot with 43 points. (ANI)

