Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

La Liga Free Live Streaming Online in India: Real Madrid will be looking to close the gap at the top of the La Liga table with Barcelona when they host Valencia in a crucial mid-week encounter. Barcelona’s 2-0 win over Leganes saw them move 5 points clear of the Los Blancos, who have managed to win their opening game post the COVID break. Valencia are currently 8th, and given the stature of the club, their desire will be to move up places quickly. Albert Celades men have played far too many draws for their liking up until now which has cost them crucial points. RM vs VAL Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Madrid vs Valencia Football Match

Nacho, Lucas Vazquez, Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz continue to miss Real Madrid’s game due to injuries, but there are no fresh setbacks in the squad. Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos looked solid in the last game, and they will be looking to maintain their rich form. Karim Benzema is the go-to man in the lead striker role, and he will have Eden Hazard and Vinicius Junior for company. Toni Kroos scored a sublime goal against Eibar and his overall contribution in the game was nothing short of exceptional. The German international should slot in the left of a diamond with Casemiro and Luka Modric the other members.

Valencia have crucial players missing in Gabriel Paulista and Ezequiel Garay that severely impacts their defensive capabilities. Rodrigo Moreno and Kevin Gameiro have goals in them but will need the support of the likes of Dani Parejo to feed them well. Geoffrey Kondogbia returns from suspension and will slot in straight in Valencia’s midfield to support skipper Dani Parejo. EFL Update: Eight Test COVID-19 Positive from Six Different Championship Clubs, Confirms English Football League.

When is Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Valencia match in La Liga 2019-20 will take place on June 19, 2020 (Thursday mid-night) and will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid. The match is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans will not be able to catch the live action of Real Madrid vs Valencia match in La Liga 2019-20 as there are no official broadcasters available for La Liga in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

The match will, however, be live-streamed on the official Facebook page of La Liga. Fans can log into Facebook and visit the La Liga FB page to watch the Real Madrid vs Valencia live match. Real Madrid have managed just two wins against Valencia in their last seven meetings, but things could change for good for the hosts in tonight’s clash.

