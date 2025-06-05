Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 5 (ANI): Following the death of 11 people in a stampede on Wednesday near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Aam Aadmi Party advocate Lokith has submitted a complaint to the Police Commissioner of Bengaluru seeking the registration of an FIR against Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Wednesday.

The complaint alleges that KSCA's negligence led to the tragedy. A formal letter has been submitted demanding that an FIR be registered against KSCA.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play in Chile vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match? Here's the Possibility of Inter Miami Superstar Featuring in Starting XI.

The incident occurred on Wednesday during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL winning celebrations near the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium when thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite players.

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna also filed a complaint at the Cubbon Park Police Station to register a case under Section 106 of the Indian Penal Code against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and office bearers of the Karnataka State Cricket Board for negligence.

Also Read | List of IPL Team Owners in 2025: Franchise Teams, Owners and Net Worth.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1930485870198419788

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated at a press conference that 11 people died in the incident while 33 others were injured.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal expressed condolences on behalf of the BCCI to the families who had lost their members in the stampede.

"We express condolences to the families of the deceased. A title win was to be celebrated; rather, the loss of lives is being mourned," he said.

Arun Dhumal said the BCCI-organised IPL concluded on Tuesday. He said the local administration will look into the reasons for the stampede and take the required steps.

He said that after learning of the stampede, and that a felicitation event was being held, he conveyed that the event should stop.

Answering a query, Dhumal said they were not aware that an event was being held and that they had no information on whether the cricket fans were invited or came on their own.

"This is a very unfortunate incident... We had no information that such an event was being planned... If such events are planned in the future, then proper arrangements should be made... Those who were sitting inside the stadium had no information about the incident," Arun Dhumal told ANI.

Siddaramaiah also expressed his deep sorrow over the incident.

"A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations. It happened near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased. The government will provide free treatment to the injured. Eleven people died and 33 were injured in the stampede. This tragedy should not have happened. The government expresses deep sorrow over this incident." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)