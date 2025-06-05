Tabletoppers Argentina national football team will be facing the bottom-placed Chile national football team in their next FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match. The FIFA World Cup 2022 winners last faced arch-rivals and neighbours Brazil national football team, and won 4-1, even without legend Lionel Messi playing that match. The Chile vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be the 15th fixture for both sides in this phase. Argentina football team have won 10 of the 14 played, and drew one. Argentina Hopes Lionel Messi Will Play at 2026 World Cup Even As Team Wins Without Him.

This game is not much of a big deal for Argentina, being the leader in the points table, and having already qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026. But, just to extend the lead further, they would love to avail the services of GOAT Lionel Messi in the Chile vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match, being an away game at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Pradanos in Ñuñoa. The Chile vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match is scheduled to be played from 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, June 6.

Is Lionel Messi Playing in Chile vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match?

Lionel Messi is fully match-fit and has travelled with the rest of La Seleccion side. So, it is expected that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will be playing in the Chile vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Pradanos. Lionel Messi Dating Sofi Martinez? Argentina Sports Reporter Breaks Silence Amid Rumours of Her Relationship With Star Inter Miami Footballer.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni is expected to have Lionel Messi in the starting XI for the Chile vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. The legend is expected to play as a right-winger, leading the squad, in a 4-3-3 formation.

