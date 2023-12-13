New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Haryana's Pranav Soorma bettered his Asian Para Games mark en route to a gold medal in the F51 category of the men's club throw event at the Khelo India Para Games here on Wednesday.

He came up with a throw that travelled a distance of 33.54 metres, while his effort in Hangzhou during the Asian Para Games was 30.01 metres. In the process, he also surpassed Dharambir's Asian record of 31.09 metres.

Uttar Pradesh's Ram Ratan Singh won the silver after registering a throw of 25.43 metres, while Alexander M of Tamil Nadu grabbed the bronze medal with a distance of 25.28 metres.

In shooting, seasoned star Vijay Singh Kuntal of Rajasthan competed in the SH2 category and won the gold medal in the 10m air rifle event with an aggregate score of 618.3.

Satya Janaradhana Sridhar Rayala of Telangana and Dalbir Singh of Punjab won the silver (607.5) and bronze (604.3), respectively.

In the 10m air rifle standing women SH-1 event, Mona Agarwal of Rajasthan clinched the gold with a score of 619.7, while Simran Sharma of Haryana took the silver (606.5), and Aakansha of Uttar Pradesh bagged the bronze (604.6).

In the men's category of the same event, Maharashtra's Swaroop Unhalkar won the gold (243.8), followed by Haryana's Deepak Saini (242.9), and Haryana's Ishank Ahuja.

In women's 10m air pistol standing SH-1 event, Rubina Francis of Madhya Pradesh bagged the gold medal with a total score of 233.1.

Sumedha Pathak of Uttar Pradesh took home the silver (229.2), while Bhakti Sharma of Delhi clinched the bronze (207.8).

In para powerlifting 61kg elite category, Punjab's Seema Rani walked away with the gold, lifting 88kg.

UP's Zainab Khatoon (80kg) took the silver, followed by TN's M Nathiya (72kg), who won the bronze.

In the elite 59kg category, Odisha's Gadadhar Sahu won the gold medal with a powerful lift of 140kg in total.

Kerala's Joby Mathew (137kg) claimed the silver, while Delhi's Gulfam Ahmed (134kg) bagged the bronze.

In elite 55kg section, Haryana Suman Devi displayed her ultimate potential, lifting 87kg for the gold.

Delhi's Raj Kumari (70kg) claimed the silver, and TN's Gomathi (66kg) walked away with the bronze.

