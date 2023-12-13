India is currently playing South Africa in the T20I series and will play them in the last and the final T20I on Thursday, December 14. After the first match got washed out due to rain, the second match was interrupted by rain but could be completed. India lost the match by five-wickets in which Reeza Hendricks and Gerlad Coetzee starred for the hosts. Once again, Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh were the best performers for India but it was not enough as South Africa got the better of the conditions while chasing. The ball got wet and bowlers struggled with their lines and lengths specially Arshdeep Singh, whose place in the team is currently under scanner. Yet there were some positives and India will look to level the series when they face South Africa at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg in the 3rd and final T20I. Rohit Sharma Reflects on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Heartbreak, Says ‘Life Needs To Move On, but It Was Honestly Tough’.

India is currently preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and with only six months to go in between, these are the few final T20Is they will get before the mega event. The first T20I match at Kingsmead, Durban got washed out due to rain. The second T20I had a result but was interrupted due to rain. Fans are eager to know whether the IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2023 will be interrupted due to rain. Fans will get the entire information here.

Johannesburg Weather Forecast

What should come as a good news for the cricket fans is there is very little chance of rainfall at the time of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2023. It is expected the rain can at best halt the match but not wash it out entirely. The temperature will hover between 20-26 degrees Celsius. If there is no rain, the chances of the ball getting wet is lesser. Rinku Singh Apologises For Breaking Media Box Glass, Reacts After Scoring Maiden T20I Half-Century During IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

Expected Weather At Johannesburg During IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2023 (Accuweather.com)

New Wanderers Pitch Report

Like the most venues in South Africa, this pitch is going to have a bit of extra bounce, ball will lose less pace on pitching and the batters can get hurried. Despite that it is a high scoring pitch for batters skilled against fast bowling, Although presence of moisture can cause some seam movement and the spinners can also get a little bit of assistance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2023 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).