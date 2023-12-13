Australia remains unbeaten in the Test series played against Pakistan at home. In the last 14 tours, Pakistan has secured just two series draws against Australia, the last one dating back to 1979. But newly appointed captain Shan Masood is confident about his team’s chances in the series. They arrive for the series opener in Perth after a practice match against Prime Minister’s XI at Canberra. But for some, the Pakistan lineup for the tour would be fairly unfamiliar, with some new faces making their debut in the series. Australia, on the other hand, have nine players from their 2023 World Cup winning squad and would welcome Nathan Lyon from injury. The home side is playing its first Test after the Ashes, but the team would be looking for a winning start to their Test campaign - keeping an eye on future tournaments, including India and England. AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023: Nathan Lyon Seeks His 500 Test Wickets As Australia Opens Cricket Series Against Pakistan.

Australia is the favourite to clinch the series but the Pakistan side is also looking to revamp their form in Tests, especially on tour. Shan Masood has led by example with his shift to a more proactive approach at the crease. Pakistan successfully reverted to an aggressive brand, winning them a recent series against Sri Lanka. Babar Azam will be playing his 50th Test match and just 228 runs away from the 4000 runs mark. He will be the 12th Pakistan batter to do so.

As for the Australian side, skipper Pat Cummins looks confident of victory. He even mentioned that the home turf will favour them, Tipped as a farewell series for star batsman Warner, team Australia would want a whitewash to top the ICC Test rankings. Returning Nathan Lyon could cross the 500-wickets mark in the series while Travis Head is 96 away from scoring 3000 Test runs. Top-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne needs 211 for 4000 runs.

Australia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in Test Matches

Australia have a dominating record against the visitors winning 34 out of 69 Tests played between them, wherein the Asian side has managed just 15 wins against the Kangaroos. On Australian soil, Pakistan have won just four Tests with last win against the Kangaroo’s coming in 1995. Usman Khawaja Vows To Fight and Seek ICC’s Approval Over Pro-Palestine Human Rights Message on Shoes.

Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test Key Players

Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test Venue and Match Timing

The opening Test of the Pakistan tour of Australia will be played at Optus Stadium, Perth. Head curator Isaac McDonald ensured a fast, bouncy and hard surface throughout the game. Australia have won all three Tests played at the venue. Pakistan vs Australia first Test will commence at 7:50 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for the Pakistan Tour of Australia 2023-24. The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test live streaming.

Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test Playing XIs

Both sides have confirmed their lineup for the first Test match.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (capt), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad.

