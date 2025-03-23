New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The story of Paris Paralympian Mona Agarwal is a remarkable one of determination that transcends sport. Having only taken up shooting in December 2021, the 37-year-old made an audacious declaration to her coach from day one: "I want to participate in the 2024 Paralympics."

Less than three years later, Mona struck bronze at Paris and stood atop the Paralympic podium, proving that extraordinary commitment can overcome any challenge. In the ongoing Khelo India Para Games 2025, Mona Agarwal finished second behind two-time Paralympics champion Avani Lekhara by just 0.4 points, scoring an impressive 246.7 points in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH 1 category in shooting, as per a press release from SAI Media.

Speaking to SAI Media at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range during the Khelo India Para Games 2025, Mona, who lives in Jaipur, reflected on her journey of finding her sporting path. "I tried athletics, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, and finally found that shooting is the best sport," she explained. This process ultimately led her to unprecedented success.

Mona's disability stems from a childhood incident. "I was given polio drops when very young, which caused a reaction affecting both my legs," Mona reveals. She requires callipers on both legs up to her waist and support for her hands to walk.

Through persistent practice over 2-3 years, she managed to improve her balance enough to use just one calliper and a stick. However, she later became wheelchair-bound. "All my struggles stopped there, but I am still happy," Mona says with remarkable positivity. "I am working on rehabilitation, so hopefully, I will be able to do my basic activities again."

Competing in the SH1 category for athletes with lower limb impairments, Mona Agarwal acknowledges the financial hurdles she faced. "Before winning the medal, I was struggling financially. I had taken loans for the Paris Paralympics," she revealed. The pressure extended beyond performance to managing potential debt if she did not succeed.

Mona's post-Paris experience, however, has been transformative. "After Paris, the government support through prize money and medal allocation has brought me to a secure position," she acknowledged gratefully. Mona is among the 52 para-athletes in the current Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics cycle and will receive all benefits as per policy.

For the Sikar-born, family has been central to Mona's success, particularly her in-laws who cared for her children during training and competitions. "When I see the smile on my children's faces, I know everything is fine at home, and I can focus on bringing results," she shared. Her husband, who also has a disability, and their two young children provide essential emotional support.

A particularly touching moment came when Mona's son greeted her after her Paralympic triumph. "My son was giving interviews to the media," she recalled with a smile. "He was telling everyone, 'My name is Chhotu, and my mother won a big medal.' He may not understand the value of a Paralympic medal, but seeing his smile was everything to me."

For young para-athletes competing at the Khelo India Para Games 2025, Mona Agarwal offers wisdom gained through experience: "Have patience. In shooting, you can get discouraged if a few shots go wrong. But if you have patience and trust in yourself, you can navigate any situation. The stronger your patience level, the further you will go."

Agarwal's journey also highlights changing social attitudes. "Before, at social gatherings, they would say, 'Child, sit in the corner.' Now it's, 'Come to the centre, you're our pride.' It's a significant shift in how people perceive and think about us." (ANI)

