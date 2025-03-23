Mumbai, March 23: On Sunday, March 23, Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off against Rajasthan Royals in the second match of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Ahead of the clash here, we will look at five players to watch out for from Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025. Kavya Maran All Smiles As Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan Give Sunrisers Hyderabad Flying Start in Powerplay During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match (See Pic).

1. Travis Head

Travis Head (Photo credit: Twitter @IPL)

Travis Head is one of the most aggressive batters in world cricket and can even bowl handy off-spin. He previously represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru but made a move to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2024 that saw him score 567 runs in 15 games including one century as well as a joint-fastest fifty by an SRH batter of 16 balls.

2. Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma (Photo Credit: Twitter/@CricCrazyJohns)

Abhishek Sharma is among the most formidable openers in the shorter formats of cricket. Sharma initially caught the eye as a young player, when he was selected by Delhi Capitals in the 2018 Indian Premier League. Since becoming part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019, Abhishek has been an essential player, aiding the team both with his batting and left-arm orthodox spin bowling.

3. Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins (Photo Credit: Twitter/@CricCrazyJohns)

In the Indian Premier League, Cummins launched his career in 2014 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), before a period with Delhi Capitals in 2017. In IPL 2024, Pat Cummins was among the most costly purchases, with Sunrisers Hyderabad obtaining him for an astonishing INR 20. 50 Crore. He quickly fulfilled the expectations, guiding SRH to a second-place finish in the season. Travis Head Memes Go Viral As Sunrisers Hyderabad Star Smashes 67 Runs Off 31 Balls During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match.

4. Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen (Photo Credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Klaasen experienced short tenures with Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League, before signing with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023, where he accumulated over 400 runs in each season, sustaining a strike rate exceeding 170 and even achieving a century.

5. Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy (Image: Indian Premier League)

His comprehensive skills have rendered him a significant asset, and he has been with Sunrisers Hyderabad since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Acknowledging his potential, SRH has kept him for IPL 2025.