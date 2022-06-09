New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Ishan Kishan smashed 76 off 48 balls to power India to 211 for four against South Africa in the first T20 International here on Thursday.

Shreyas Iyer (36), skipper Rishabh Pant (29) and his deputy Hardik Pandya (31 not out) also made useful contributions to the Indian innings.

For South Africa, Wayne Parnell (1/32), Anrrich Nortje (1/36), Dwaine Pretorius (1/35) and Keshav Maharaj (1/43) picked up a wicket each.

Brief Scores:

India: 211 for 4 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 76; Wayne Parnell 1/32). PTI SSC

