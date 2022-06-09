Switzerland are set to take on Spain in a UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match on Friday, June 10. The match would be played at the Stade de Geneve and is scheduled to begin at 12:15 am IST (IST). Yet to get off the mark, both teams would aim to have their first points on the board in this match. While Switzerland suffered defeats to the Czech Republic and Portugal, Spain played out draws against both these teams. Meanwhile, those looking out for the live streaming and telecast details of the match can scroll below. Frenkie de Jong Transfer Update: Manchester United Make First Official Bid for Barcelona Midfielder

In terms of confidence, Spain would be slightly ahead as they enter this clash. Yet to lose a game in Group B so far, Spain will aim to score a win in this clash. Switzerland on the other hand, also need to take care of their goal difference, which is -5 at the moment.

When Is Switzerland vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Switzerland vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 10, 2022 (Friday). The match will be played at the Stade de Genève and has a scheduled start time of 00:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Switzerland vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Switzerland vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

Is Switzerland vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Switzerland vs Spain, UEFA National League match on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2022 08:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).