Hyderabad, Mar 23 (PTI) Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 47-ball 106, his maiden IPL hundred, and Travis Head's typically aggressive fifty guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to an imposing 286 for six against Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

Head clubbed 67 off 31 balls (9x4s, 3x6s), while Ishan stormed his way to 11 fours and 6 sixes as SRH posted the first 250-plus total of this IPL season.

Along the way, Head crossed 4000 T20I runs and Heinrich Klaasen went past 1000 IPL runs.

Royals' pacer Jofra Archer conceded 76 runs in his fours to post the most expensive spell in the IPL history.

He went past Mohit Sharma's 4-0-73-0 in 2024.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 286/6 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 106 not out, Travis Head 67).

