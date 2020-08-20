Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders' newest signee Rahul Tripathi has said that he learnt the art of coming down the wicket by watching the videos of Brendon McCullum.

Brendon McCullum will be the coach of KKR this year, while the side will be led by Dinesh Karthik.

Also Read | Bayern Munich Beat Lyon 3-0, Storms into the Champions League 2019-20 Finals, Netizens Hail Serge Gnabry for His Brace (Read Tweets).

The IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

The tournament will be played for 53 days and for the first time, the finals will go ahead on a weekday (Tuesday).

Also Read | LYN 0-3 BAY, Champions League 2019-20 Match Result: Bayern Munich Defeat Lyon, to Clash with PSG in Finals.

"The day the auction happened I was very happy. As a child you know, I saw Brendon McCullum playing that amazing knock and Shahrukh Khan waving from the stand. Of course, seeing your heroes is special and it makes me very excited," the official website of KKR quoted Tripathi as saying.

"I have had a few video chats with McCullum. I used to step out and hit those balls during the 2017 IPL. People used to ask me how I charge down easily. I used to say it all came from watching McCullum's videos. He was the one who would really take on those bowlers," he added.

Before this gig with KKR, Tripathi was a part of the Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiants' squad.

Tripathi has played 34 matches in his IPL career so far, managing to score 758 runs at an average of 26.13.

Under Dinesh Karthik, Knight Riders made the playoffs in 2018 but finished at number five in 2019.

This year, both afternoon and evening matches in the IPL would be starting half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)