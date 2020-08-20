Bayern Munich continued their unbeaten run at the Champions League 2019-20 as they went on to beat Lyon by 3-0. It was Serge Gnabry who actually went on to score a couple of goals during the semi-finals of the UCL 2019-20 and won the hearts of the fans. The fans took to social media and posted tweets about how happy they were with the performance of Serge Gnabry. They hailed him for a couple of goals and thus helping Munich to reach the finals of UCL 2019-20. The German Giants looked as if they were on a hammering mode since the start of the game. LYN 0-3 BAY, Champions League 2019-20 Match Result: Bayern Munich Defeat Lyon, to Clash with PSG in Finals.

Serge netted the first goal within 18th minutes of the match and then at the 33rd minute. Robert Lewandowski slammed a goal at the 88t minute of the match. With his Bayern Munich will now make an 11th appearance in the finals of the Champions League. For now, let's have a look at the tweets hailing Serge. Check them out below:

Serge Gnabry amd Robert Lewandowski are the highest goalscoring duo in the Champions League history with a combined 23 goals. — Bes 🤝🏼 (@8esart) August 19, 2020

More goals than Eden Hazard

Serge Gnabry has more Champions league goals this season(9) than Eden Hazard has in his CL career(8) pic.twitter.com/xZlpQnFNPu — Muhammad Awwal (@MATheGooner) August 19, 2020

Not done as yet

🇩🇪 Serge Gnabry throughout the years ⬇️ 2015: Goes on loan to West Brom 2016: Sold from Arsenal to Werder Bremen for £4M 2017: Sold from Werder to Bayern for €8M 2018: On loan with Hoffenheim 2020: Scores 9 Champions League goals in one season. And he’s not done yet 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mcKqEWSkix — Matchday365 (@Matchday365) August 19, 2020

Just a reminder

Just a reminder that Serge gnabry has scored more goals this season in UCL (9) than Eden hazard has goals in ucl in his career(8). We are not there to twerk.👍 Top class footballer! pic.twitter.com/ViUT2UX6w2 — mikel era (@grimptinho) August 19, 2020

The Champions League finals will now happen on August 23 and Bayern has now equalled the record of AC Milan for making 11 appearances in the finals of the tournament. Real Madrid has made 16 appearances so far in the Champions League finals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 08:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).