Liverpool [UK], September 22 (ANI): The proposed expansion of Liverpool FC's Anfield Road Stand will move forward, the Premier League club confirmed on Wednesday.

The project, which has been undergoing enabling works throughout the off-season in anticipation, will begin in earnest with an official ground-breaking ceremony planned for next week.

The redevelopment of the stand will see 7,000 more seats added to Anfield, taking its overall capacity to more than 61,000. The construction of the stand will work in the same way as the redeveloped Main Stand, with the build taking place throughout the season while matches continue to be played throughout.

Andy Hughes, managing director of Liverpool FC, said: "We have been clear from the beginning that in order for this expansion to go ahead we needed the co-operation of local residents and the community, to successfully navigate the complex planning landscape, and to ensure the project is financially viable."

Following two stages of public consultation and invaluable feedback on the initial plans, Anfield Road's expansion project will reroute Anfield Road itself around the footprint of the new stand.

The project was given planning permission by Liverpool City Council in June 2021, with the club also awarded permission to hold up to six concerts and major events at the stadium for a period of five seasons.

When complete, the expanded Anfield Road Stand is expected to create around 400 matchday roles in addition to the 2,200 people currently employed in various operations at each home game, of which 95 per cent are known to live in the Liverpool City Region.

The redeveloped Anfield Road Stand is anticipated to be ready for the 2023-24 season and its design will see the lower tier retained and refurbished with a new upper tier built above it. (ANI)

